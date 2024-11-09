Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ETN opened at $366.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.74. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $217.61 and a one year high of $369.29.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,080 shares of company stock worth $39,375,088. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

