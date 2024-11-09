Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Lifted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 887.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,108,000 after buying an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 865,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,080 shares of company stock worth $39,375,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $366.77 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $217.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

