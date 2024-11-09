Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Clearfield worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $34.20 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $487.01 million, a PE ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.