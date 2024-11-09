Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.65 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $286.16 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.36 and a 200-day moving average of $275.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

