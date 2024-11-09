Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,401,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

