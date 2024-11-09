Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 28th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

EIC stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

