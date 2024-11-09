Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.2%.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $746.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 76.61% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

