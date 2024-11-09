e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 8.87%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $3.47-$3.53 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. 3,876,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,683. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

