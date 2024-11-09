Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 188.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
