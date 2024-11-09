DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

