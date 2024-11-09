Duos Technologies Group Enters Master Lease Agreement for Edge Data CentersJacksonville, Florida, November 1, 2024 – Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DUOT) announced today that the company has entered into a Master Lease Agreement to lease thre

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Duos Technologies Group’s 8K filing here.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Featured Articles