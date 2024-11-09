Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $418,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $437,875 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.