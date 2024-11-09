Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Diodes stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.23. 650,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,086.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,587. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after buying an additional 132,101 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 141,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,744,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,782,000 after purchasing an additional 988,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 851,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

