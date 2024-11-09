Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 6487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.
About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.