Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Holdings Trimmed by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $21,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

