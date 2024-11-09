Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 115.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $68,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

