Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 31383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,055,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

