Demars Financial Group LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

