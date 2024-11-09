Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 11,245 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 11,245 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $180,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,405,213.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %
DAWN stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
