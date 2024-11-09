David Chevallier Cobbold Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director David Chevallier Cobbold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VZLA opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZLA shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.55 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

