Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,690 shares in the company, valued at $998,613. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Thursday, October 3rd, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $40,005.12.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of HCAT opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.