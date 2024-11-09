Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHR opened at $245.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.35 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

