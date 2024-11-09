DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 711,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,613. Qualys has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,273.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Qualys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 372,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

