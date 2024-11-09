Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Rumble Price Performance

NASDAQ RUM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 3,389,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.72. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,769,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,388.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,086,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

