Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MMIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $24.71.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

