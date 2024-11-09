Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys 41,353 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.75% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLC. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 993,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,585,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $20,918,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 152,681 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 146.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AVLC stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $69.39. 20,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $299.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

