CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $4.10 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,160,000 after acquiring an additional 138,842 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE MA opened at $524.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.84. The stock has a market cap of $481.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $386.74 and a twelve month high of $528.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
