CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $19.12 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,694 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,936,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,637,000 after acquiring an additional 205,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

