CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $8.34 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $113,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $64.89 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

