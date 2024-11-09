CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $13.27 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Blackstone by 35.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $178.63. The company has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 118.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

