CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $549.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $398.21 and a twelve month high of $551.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

