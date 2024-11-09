CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

