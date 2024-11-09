Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $324.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Cummins stock opened at $356.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins has a twelve month low of $214.57 and a twelve month high of $370.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.99 and a 200-day moving average of $299.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

