CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get CTS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTS

CTS Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. CTS has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.