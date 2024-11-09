CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CSGS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after buying an additional 156,222 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

