CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06, Briefing.com reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.550 EPS.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $55.58. 387,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSG Systems International

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.