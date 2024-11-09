Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $114.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $860.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.