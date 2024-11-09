Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,323,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,218,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 75,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.