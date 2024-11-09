Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.89 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $179.64 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

