CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

