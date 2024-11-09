CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. 1,306,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,758. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

