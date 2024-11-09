Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Announces Dividend of $1.24 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.2435 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $86.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
