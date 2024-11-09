Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $158.21 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.97. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

