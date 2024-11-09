Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ COYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $109.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COYA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

