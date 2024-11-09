Cowa LLC Invests $207,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

