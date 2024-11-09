Cowa LLC Acquires 3,296 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,055,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 734,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $45.98 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

