Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Coty stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,155. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Coty has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

