Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

COTY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 6,729,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

