Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. Coty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.540 EPS.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,729,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Barclays cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coty

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.