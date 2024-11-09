CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $333.14 and last traded at $333.14, with a volume of 4193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.10.

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,228.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.85, for a total value of $2,421,288.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $479,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,228.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,557. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CorVel by 997.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CorVel by 65.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 184,200.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

